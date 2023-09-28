Koku Anyidoho, the former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), did not mince words when expressing his disapproval of Alan Kyerematen's decision to resign from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Anyidoho describes Kyerematen as an "overpampered child who wants breast milk", indicating that Alan had "lost his balls" long ago when he first resigned from NPP in 2008.

Koku Anyidoho took to Okay FM's “Ade Akye Abia” programme to voice out his strong observations about Kyerematen's resignation.

"So, if we all decide to leave our political parties after elections heckling, and form new parties, can you imagine the number of political parties we would have in the country?

“Alan is just a crybaby who wants to be breastfed. He lost his balls when he first resigned in 2008," Mr. Anyidoho remarked.

Alan Kyerematen officially announced his resignation on Monday, September 25, 2023 and set his sights on the 2024 elections, where he intends to run as an independent candidate.

In a press conference announcing his resignation, he stated, "Under the circumstances and given the context, I am honorably resigning from the New Patriotic Party to contest the high office of the presidency of 2024 as an independent presidential candidate."