Korle Bu increases dialysis cost by 100%, from GH¢380 to GH¢765

Patients suffering from kidney disease are now facing higher expenses for the vital procedure of removing excess fluid and waste from their blood at the Korlebu Teaching Hospital.

The hospital recently confirmed an increase in the cost of dialysis from GH¢380 to GH¢765.

Mustapha Salifu, the Public Relations Officer for KBTH, explained that this hike is attributed to elevated taxes on medical supplies and import duties. He emphasised that the price of GH¢765.42 was a necessary adjustment to cover the facility's operational expenses.

Mr Salifu noted that when considering the actual cost, it would be closer to GH¢850, but certain considerations led to the lower proposed amount.

He clarified that the government had previously granted tax exemptions to the hospital, which allowed them to offer the treatment at the initial GH¢380 rate.

However, these exemptions were no longer applicable as of last year, prompting the need for the price increase.

According to him, the intention behind the cost hike was not profit-driven but aimed at sustaining the hospital's ability to provide high-quality services to patients.

He warned that without the increase, the hospital might have to suspend the dialysis unit in the near future.

