27.09.2023

Alan's exit: Don't be distracted, stay focused on breaking the 8 – Bawumia to NPP

Alan's exit: Dont be distracted, stay focused on breaking the 8 – Bawumia to NPP
27.09.2023

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has urged supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), to maintain unwavering focus on the party’s “Breaking the 8” agenda.

He emphasized that recent developments within the party should not deter them from their primary objective.

Dr. Bawumia shared his message while addressing party supporters in the Eastern Region, following his visits to various voter registration centres.

He underscored that Alan Kyeremanteng’s resignation and other happenings within the NPP should not divert their attention from the central mission for the 2024 elections.

He called upon NPP members to remain fully dedicated to the “Breaking the 8” campaign slogan, which symbolizes the party’s ambition to secure a third consecutive term in power.

“Don’t have any doubts in your mind, we will have to work hard but it is possible to break the eight. We are going to break the eight and I will need more of your efforts. Let us keep focus as a party, don’t be distracted by events, and stay focused on the main task which is breaking the eight.

“Let nobody distract you, we are going to win just focus on breaking the eight in 2024,” Dr Bawumia said.

—CitiNewsroom

