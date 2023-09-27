Students schooled on tenets of peace and tolerance

27.09.2023 LISTEN

Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman, a member of the National Peace Council, Greater Accra branch stated that students and citizens should have no reason to fight one another over an issue, whether religious, communal, land, or political; they only needed to sit down and talk.

“With communication comes understanding, with understanding comes to compromise, and with compromise comes peace”, he added.

Alhaji Khuzaima stated during the International Peace Day commemoration by the Greater Accra Regional Peace Council with students of St. Mary’s Senior High School in Accra.

He said that the celebration, which is an annual event observed with ceremonies and events across the country, showcases the importance of peace and the fruits of living peacefully with one another.

He also advised them that within their own circles, they should try to be the ones to encourage the “sit down and talk approach”, as they would be remembered for that by their friends.

He said, “As we are gathered here today, I am very sure that there are Muslims, Christians, and those who don’t even believe in God or any religion among you, but you live here, study, and make friends in peace and harmony; that’s the beauty and fruits of peaceful coexistence. Let me congratulate you on that”.

“I want to leave you with something to take home and discuss with your families, friends, and loved ones: "We should not expect anyone, neither the political leaders nor your pastors, imams, elders, friends, or spouses, to bring you peace,” he said.

He stressed that peace starts within every individual and that each one would be peaceful if they adopted peace as the only means to achieve a result.

Alhaji Khuzaima wished the students good luck in their educational pursuits and endeavours."

He also assured them that the regional peace councils would be visiting schools at least once every academic year to spread messages of peace and to inculcate in them the idea of peaceful dialogue and coexistence to pave the way for us to continue living in harmony and tranquillity.

He said the beauty of the composition of the National Peace Council is that it has permanent seats for leaders from diverse backgrounds and faiths, Christianity, Islam, and traditional among others.

He added that since the inception of the National Peace Council, the council had always had chairmen at the national level being Christians, clergy, and men of God, with other prominent members being Muslims and other religions, and had never quarrelled or had any issues over that.

Alhaji Khuzaima who is also the Executive Secretary of the Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana (TMMG), and a founding member of the Christian-Muslim Forum for Dialogue and Mutual Relations, stated at the event in Accra.

-CDA Consult || Contributor