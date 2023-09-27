ModernGhana logo
Ghana steps up measures to achieve SDGs — NDPC

By Joyce Adwoa Animia Ocran, ISD II contributor
Ghana is taking proactive measures to accelerate progress and reduce poverty levels with help from the SDG Implementation Coordinating Committee (ICC).

This is in response to the United Nations' call to sharpen focus on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) over the next seven years.

Mr Jonathan Azasoo, a Technical Advisor to the National Development Planning Commission made the remarks when the UN Secretary–General released a report on the SDGs' progress.

He said each country attempting to achieve the SDGs target is also required to analyze the country’s situation, prepare a report on the level of achievement of the SDGs and make recommendations on how to move forward.

Mr Azasoo stated that his team has been tasked with creating a comprehensive report that addresses the country's current SDGs progress and the necessary steps for improvement.

According to him, the SDG ICC met with a variety of stakeholders, including Chiefs, Civil Society Organisations, Political Parties, as well as private or public institutions that are committed to the SDGs.

On his part, Dr Richard Osei Bofah, the SDGs National Coordinator, stressed the importance of reassessing priorities and considering actions to maximise impact.

He said there was the need to avoid overemphasising areas with high immediate returns but to focus on critical areas that contribute to poverty reduction and inequality in the long run.

