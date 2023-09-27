Survival after political party exit normally impossible due to bitterness — Koku Anyidoho

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, CEO of the Atta Mills Institute has made indirect remarks at Alan Kyerematen following his resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to form a new political movement.

He implied that Alan Kyerematen's departure from the NPP is driven by bitterness after losing the party's presidential primaries in 2007 and 2010.

According to him, the new movement lacks a philosophical foundation and is unlikely to survive.

In a tweet on Wednesday, September 27, Koku Anyidoho stated, "It is only political unsavoriness that makes people break away from Mother parties without any philosophical underpinnings. Breakaway parties have not survived because very often, it is done out of pettiness/bitterness when people with an “entitlement mentality” lose elections."

This comes after Alan Kyerematen on Monday announced his resignation from the NPP after claims of unfair treatment by some members.

The former Trade Minister stated that a faction within the party "hijacked" the party prompting his exit.

He unveiled his new political movement called the "Movement for Change," along with his Great Transformational Plans (GTPs) to provide "jobs and cash for the people."