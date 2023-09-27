ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Survival after political party exit normally impossible due to bitterness — Koku Anyidoho

Headlines Survival after political party exit normally impossible due to bitterness — Koku Anyidoho
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, CEO of the Atta Mills Institute has made indirect remarks at Alan Kyerematen following his resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to form a new political movement.

He implied that Alan Kyerematen's departure from the NPP is driven by bitterness after losing the party's presidential primaries in 2007 and 2010.

According to him, the new movement lacks a philosophical foundation and is unlikely to survive.

In a tweet on Wednesday, September 27, Koku Anyidoho stated, "It is only political unsavoriness that makes people break away from Mother parties without any philosophical underpinnings. Breakaway parties have not survived because very often, it is done out of pettiness/bitterness when people with an “entitlement mentality” lose elections."

This comes after Alan Kyerematen on Monday announced his resignation from the NPP after claims of unfair treatment by some members.

The former Trade Minister stated that a faction within the party "hijacked" the party prompting his exit.

He unveiled his new political movement called the "Movement for Change," along with his Great Transformational Plans (GTPs) to provide "jobs and cash for the people."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ahafo concerned farmers rubbish Newmonts claims Ahafo concerned farmers rubbish Newmont’s claims

2 hours ago

Bono East: Fetish priest commits suicide after killing wife at Yeji on suspicion of cheating Bono East: Fetish priest commits suicide after killing wife at Yeji on suspicion...

2 hours ago

Government has neglected Greater Accra Peace Council - Eminent Member Government has neglected Greater Accra Peace Council - Eminent Member

2 hours ago

Never negotiate for Alans come back again – New Edubiase NPP executive Never negotiate for Alan’s come back again – New Edubiase NPP executive 

2 hours ago

Oti Region: Alan supporters declares for Ken Agyapong Oti Region: Alan supporters declares for Ken Agyapong 

2 hours ago

I've not heard even one policy proposal from NDC; bring them back to do what? — Alan I've not heard even one policy proposal from NDC; bring them back to do what? — ...

2 hours ago

It's unjust, unfair high-profile criminal cases drag on for years – Godfred Dame It's unjust, unfair high-profile criminal cases drag on for years – Godfred Dam...

2 hours ago

My husband is what Ghana needs now – Christable Kyerematen My husband is what Ghana needs now – Christable Kyerematen

3 hours ago

Korle Bu increases dialysis cost by 100, from GH380 to GH765 Korle Bu increases dialysis cost by 100%, from GH¢380 to GH¢765

3 hours ago

Alan's exit: Dont be distracted, stay focused on breaking the 8 – Bawumia to NPP Alan's exit: Don’t be distracted, stay focused on breaking the 8 – Bawumia to NP...

Just in....
body-container-line