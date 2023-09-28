60% of ministerial appointments in my government is for the youth between the ages of 25 and 45 — Alan Kyerematen

28.09.2023 LISTEN

The 2024 Independent Candidate Alan Kyerematen has said if elected president, his administration will form a small government with fewer appointments in Ghana's history.

According to Mr. Alan Kyerematen, his government will be occupied by the youth with the energy and fresh ideas to move the country forward.

In an interview on TV3, he noted that his ministerial appointments will be purely based on merits.

The former trade minister disclosed that this initiative forms part of his long-term plan to solve the problems the nation is currently experiencing.

“The commitment I want to make is that 60% of ministerial appointments will be made for young people between the ages of 25 to 45, cabinet dominated by young people,” Alan Kyerematen stated.

Alan Kyerematen said in a recent tweet that if given the mandate, his government would be all-inclusive.

According to Mr. Kyerematen, he will appoint people from all political parties to his government based on their qualification.