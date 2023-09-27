ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'The demons we fight in this country are actually in us' — Prof. Joseph Osafo

Social News 'The demons we fight in this country are actually in us' —Prof. Joseph Osafo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Professor Joseph Osafo, a Senior Psychologist at the University of Ghana, has called on Ghanaians to take responsibility for their actions and prioritize nation building.

Prof. Osafo expressed his concern about the prevailing indiscipline among some Ghanaians and the negative impact on the country's progress.

During an interview on Peace FM's “Kokrokoo" morning show, Professor Joseph Osafo underscored the urgency of addressing issues related to indiscipline and irresponsible behavior among Ghanaians.

He lamented the issue of people erecting buildings and other structures in unauthorized locations, as well as engaging in activities that jeopardize both lives and properties.

The esteemed psychologist implored the citizenry to collectively "stop our irresponsible behaviors" and emphasized that "sometimes, the demons we think are around us are actually in us. Our attitudes require discipline" which cannot be exorcised with prayers.

Professor Osafo stresses the importance of fostering a sense of patriotism and nationalism among the youth of the country.

He reminded Ghanaians that nation-building is a deliberate process that requires concerted effort and discipline, emphasizing that it is "not magic."

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Alans butterfly symbol signifies political weakness not hope — Stephen Atubiga Alan’s butterfly symbol signifies political weakness not hope — Stephen Atubiga

3 hours ago

Residents of Shama express mixed reaction over Alan Kyerematen's resignation from NPP Residents of Shama express mixed reaction over Alan Kyerematen's resignation fro...

3 hours ago

'I support Alan's quest 100' – Former Madina MP 'I support Alan's quest 100%' – Former Madina MP

3 hours ago

Alans exit: This is not the time to display triumphalist arrogance – Boakye Agyarko to NPP Alan’s exit: This is not the time to display triumphalist arrogance – Boakye Agy...

3 hours ago

My resignation from NPP wasn't 'clandestine' — Alan My resignation from NPP wasn't 'clandestine' — Alan

3 hours ago

NPP became Akufo-Addo's baby the day Afoko, Agyepong were 'unconstitutionally' ousted — Kwadwo Mpiani NPP became Akufo-Addo's baby the day Afoko, Agyepong were 'unconstitutionally' o...

3 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo is part of NPPs problems – Kwadwo Mpiani President Akufo-Addo is part of NPP’s problems – Kwadwo Mpiani

3 hours ago

Alan is a disappointment, solo move 'cowardly betrayal of supporters' — NR team ditches him for Dr. Bawumia Alan is a disappointment, solo move 'cowardly betrayal of supporters' — NR team ...

3 hours ago

Greed has replaced NPPs founding principles – Nyaho-Tamakloe Greed has replaced NPP’s founding principles – Nyaho-Tamakloe

3 hours ago

I feel sad for Bawumia, hes being used as a rubber stamp – Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe I feel sad for Bawumia, he’s being used as a rubber stamp – Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe

Just in....
body-container-line