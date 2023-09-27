Professor Joseph Osafo, a Senior Psychologist at the University of Ghana, has called on Ghanaians to take responsibility for their actions and prioritize nation building.

Prof. Osafo expressed his concern about the prevailing indiscipline among some Ghanaians and the negative impact on the country's progress.

During an interview on Peace FM's “Kokrokoo" morning show, Professor Joseph Osafo underscored the urgency of addressing issues related to indiscipline and irresponsible behavior among Ghanaians.

He lamented the issue of people erecting buildings and other structures in unauthorized locations, as well as engaging in activities that jeopardize both lives and properties.

The esteemed psychologist implored the citizenry to collectively "stop our irresponsible behaviors" and emphasized that "sometimes, the demons we think are around us are actually in us. Our attitudes require discipline" which cannot be exorcised with prayers.

Professor Osafo stresses the importance of fostering a sense of patriotism and nationalism among the youth of the country.

He reminded Ghanaians that nation-building is a deliberate process that requires concerted effort and discipline, emphasizing that it is "not magic."