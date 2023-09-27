ModernGhana logo
ZoDF intensifying efforts at generating internal funds towards Zongo transformation agenda – Dr. Arafat Sulemana

Social News Zongo Development Fund CEO, Dr. Arafat Sulemana Abdulai
Zongo Development Fund CEO, Dr. Arafat Sulemana Abdulai

Chief Executive Officer of the Zongo Development Fund (ZoDF), Dr. Arafat Sulemana Abdulai has expressed appreciation to the government of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for setting up the fund.

Addressing a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, September 27, the CEO of ZoDF said the Fund remains absolutely committed to the Zongo Transformation Agenda.

Since the Fund was set up, various important interventions have been undertaken in Zongo communities across the country.

Areas invested in include education, health, social infrastructure, economic empowerment, community engagement, and peace and security, among others.

According to Dr. Arafat Sulemana, the Fund is keen on building on the progress made over the years

“We have also been guided by the Strategic Plan of the Fund which serves as a guiding principle for the implementation of the programmes, projects, and activities as well future prospects of the Zongo Development Fund.

“In the years ahead, we look forward to increasing our capacity to attract support, investment, and collaboration through leveraging our unique position to supplement and complement funding from the Central government,” the CEO of the Zongo Development Fund said.

He further indicated that to do more for Zongo Communities, his outfit will intensify efforts at generating internal funds from its investments in addition to aggressively pursuing fruitful collaboration with diverse development partners.

