Leaving NPP to go Independent is an option but won't help your course — Dr. Osei-Kufuor tells Alan

A Senior Research Fellow with the Department of Peace Studies, School for Development Studies of the University of Cape Coast, Dr. Patrick Osei-Kufuor has argued that Alan Kyeremanten's decision to resign from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to contest the 2024 general elections as an Independent Candidate won't help his political career.

According to him, the issues raised by Alan Kyeremanteng leading to his resignation from the NPP shows someone who is very bitter.

In a telephone conversation on GBC Radio Central Morning Show, Tuesday September 27, 2023, the Senior Research Fellow underscored the fact that being bitter for not given a fair playing field in internal elections should not be the sinequanon to resign from the party.

"The claims Alan made against the party have been debunked by the party. So Alan ought to have backed his claim with evidence about those he thinks have hijacked the party otherwise it remains a claim and anyone at all can make a claim against the party," he posited.

"When you're in a party and there are issues, you stay back and solve the problems. In our history, all those who left a larger political party to form their own parties haven't survived. I can mention Goosie Tandoh, Dr. Wreko Brobbey, Nana Kunadu Agyeman Rawlings etc. The party revolves around them, and once they are out the party is dead," he stated.

Dr. Osei-Kufuor further indicated that, during the 2007 NPP flagbearership race, 17 people contested but Alan left the party in 2008 for not winning.

"In 2023, 10 people have contested and he has left again after placing third. When it happens that anytime you're not given the opportunity to lead the party, you leave, such people should be looked at well", he avered.

According to him, Alan's campaign message did not sit well with the party youth which placed him third in the Super Delegates Conference of the NPP.

"Ken placed second because he was preaching a message of hope and jobs. A lot of the party executives are youthful and they need jobs. So, his messages resonated with them," Dr. Osei-Kufuor stated. "The political dynamics in every situation is about momentum. When the momentum leaves, it leaves and there is nothing anyone can do about it."

"Ghana isn't like Kenya where one person can decide to form his party and based on ethnicity make a huge impact in elections. Even though ethnicity plays a role in our politics, the party helps shape up the way voters vote and going independent wouldn't make any difference", he emphasised.

DC Kwame Kwakye
DC Kwame Kwakye

Broadcast JournalistPage: DCKwameKwakye

