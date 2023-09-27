Alan’s butterfly symbol goes with gay and lesbian movement not politics – Stephen Atubiga

27.09.2023 LISTEN

Former member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Atubiga has shared his reservations about the decision of Alan Kyerematen to use a butterfly as his symbol in his bid to run for President next year.

On Monday, September 25, when the former Minister of Trade and Industry announced his resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), he said he would be leading a Movement of Change that would use the butterfly as its symbol.

“I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning with immediate effect from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 General Elections, as an Independent Presidential Candidate.

“To actualise this goal, I will establish and lead a new MOVEMENT FOR CHANGE in Ghana. The brand logo for the MOVEMENT is the Monarch Butterfly, which politically symbolizes change and transformation, hope, and positivity,” Alan Kyerematen explained at his press conference.

Reacting to this, Stephen Atubiga in a Facebook said the use of the butterfly is not the best.

According to him, the use of a butterfly symbolises a sign of weakness and does not give hope in politics.

“A butterfly symbol in politics is a sign of weakness. very feminine. In politics it doesn't give hope, it doesn't bite into minds for support. There is no confidence in it as to politics. Especially when the lifespan of a Butterfly is around 2 weeks.

“Butterflies' symbols go with love stories, love movies, love movements, and lesbian or gay movements. Not politics,” Stephen Atubiga opined.

He argued that a symbol to pursue a political agenda must instill courage, selflessness, strength, hope, and confidence.

Read the full post by Stephen Atubiga below:

Stephen Atubiga writes_ ____

A butterfly symbol in politics is a sign of weakness. very feminine. In politics it doesn't give hope, it doesn't bite into minds for support. There is no confidence in it as to politics. Especially when the lifespan of a Butterfly is around 2 weeks.

Butterflies' symbols go with love stories, love movies, love movements, and lesbian or Guy movements. Not politics.

The symbols of wanting to contest an election, be it setting up a party or going independent, must show some mannish as in vim, courage, fearlessness, selflessness, strength, defense, support, and protection. Hope, future, leadership confidence missionary, and visionary,

More animal symbols could tell or represent what one stands for and intentions of ready-to-lead rule a country in politics than a Butterfly.

Allah should rethink this weak symbol Butterfly of no hope when it comes to politics. Political movements should have nothing to do with( moral love symbols, or sentimental love symbols like a butterfly) politics is war, the good, the bad, the ugliest out there.

Allah must understand in politics, the saying ( a promise is a comfort to a fool in politics) is real and very practical on the grounds of contest. Power or leadership has never been handed out to anyone on a silver player.

Quitting, or resigning is acceptable and expected in any party, movement, or contest. depending on your direction strategies, and positions of your actions will Echo your standards.

Especially, the body language is especially important as a leader. Crybaby speech doesn't bite in politics.

As I wish my big brother Allah well in his next line of political direction, I think his Symbol could have been, ( the small flying insects that can kill an elephant when they enter into the ears of the Elephant) it bangs its head on objects to death.

Who knows the name of that flying insect?

Love you All.