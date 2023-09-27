ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Annual flood recurrence in Ghana disheartening; prevention must be government priority but Akufo-Addo out of ideas — Mahama

Headlines Former President John Dramani Mahama
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama has expressed sympathy for victims of the recent devastating floods across the country.

He has condemned government's lack of action to address the recurring problem.

In a statement released by his aide Joyce Bawah Mogtari on Tuesday, September 26, Mr. Mahama said it is "profoundly disheartening to witness the annual recurrence of these floods, with the toll on lives and property steadily increasing."

"The ability to prevent or minimize such disasters should be a priority for any responsible government. Unfortunately, the Akufo-Addo administration has repeatedly demonstrated its lack of commitment towards implementing effective measures to address this recurring menace," the statement read.

Mahama criticized the current administration, saying they have "run out of ideas for ameliorating the situation."

He added that "even with the shortest burst of rainfall, areas previously immune to the flooding menace experience severe destruction from the raging waters."

The former President blamed the increased flooding in cities on the government's poor management, despite funds from the World Bank and domestic budget allocated for flood control.

Mahama also condemned the lack of support for flood victims, saying the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) "can also not provide relief for these flood victims because of a lack of funding."

The statement called on the government to "take immediate action to rectify the systemic failures that have contributed to these floods."

He expressed solidarity with flood victims and their families during this difficult time.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

I was sacked from military for plotting coup against General Kutu Acheampong – Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe I was sacked from military for plotting coup against General Kutu Acheampong – D...

2 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama Annual flood recurrence in Ghana disheartening; prevention must be government pr...

2 hours ago

Alans butterfly symbol goes with gay and lesbian movement not politics – Stephen Atubiga Alan’s butterfly symbol goes with gay and lesbian movement not politics – Stephe...

3 hours ago

Mr. Boakye Agyarko, former NPP flagbearer aspirant Alan’s NPP exit: It's time to smoothen ruffled feathers and assuage wounded sent...

3 hours ago

I couldnt criticise govt on challenges openly because I was a senior NPP member – Alan I couldn’t criticise gov’t on challenges openly because I was a senior NPP membe...

3 hours ago

Former NPP flagbearer aspirant, Boakye Agyarko Alan’s NPP exit: Many have also resigned in their hearts with more petulant sent...

3 hours ago

We've not released 114 acres of Burma Camp to La Traditional Area — GAF We've not released 114 acres of Burma Camp to La Traditional Area — GAF

3 hours ago

Some people ganged against me in NPP because of Kufuor boy tag – Alan Some people ganged against me in NPP because of ‘Kufuor boy’ tag – Alan

3 hours ago

Former Trade Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen I will restore Ghana as the ‘black star’ of Africa if elected President — Alan K...

4 hours ago

Alan Kyerematen seated left with Mr. Hackman Owusu-Agyeman It won't be difficult for NPP to overcome damages caused by Alan’s exit — Hackma...

Just in....
body-container-line