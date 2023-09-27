Annual flood recurrence in Ghana disheartening; prevention must be government priority but Akufo-Addo out of ideas — Mahama

Former President John Mahama has expressed sympathy for victims of the recent devastating floods across the country.

He has condemned government's lack of action to address the recurring problem.

In a statement released by his aide Joyce Bawah Mogtari on Tuesday, September 26, Mr. Mahama said it is "profoundly disheartening to witness the annual recurrence of these floods, with the toll on lives and property steadily increasing."

"The ability to prevent or minimize such disasters should be a priority for any responsible government. Unfortunately, the Akufo-Addo administration has repeatedly demonstrated its lack of commitment towards implementing effective measures to address this recurring menace," the statement read.

Mahama criticized the current administration, saying they have "run out of ideas for ameliorating the situation."

He added that "even with the shortest burst of rainfall, areas previously immune to the flooding menace experience severe destruction from the raging waters."

The former President blamed the increased flooding in cities on the government's poor management, despite funds from the World Bank and domestic budget allocated for flood control.

Mahama also condemned the lack of support for flood victims, saying the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) "can also not provide relief for these flood victims because of a lack of funding."

The statement called on the government to "take immediate action to rectify the systemic failures that have contributed to these floods."

He expressed solidarity with flood victims and their families during this difficult time.