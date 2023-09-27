ModernGhana logo
'I support Alan's quest 100%' – Former Madina MP

Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface, a former Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency has rejected claims that Mr Alan Kyerematen's resignation from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is an attempt to push the party into opposition.

Mr Boniface, who served as a Minister in the first Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, expressed his disagreement with such views, considering them as nonsensical.

In an interview after Mr Alan Kyerematen declared his solo ambition, Mr Boniface responded to the claims by saying: "It is not for me to answer this question," adding, "You really think that Alan, who has worked hard, faced challenges, earned money, and served, would want to lead the NPP into opposition? Does that make any sense at all?"

Boniface emphasised his support for Mr Kyerematen, stating that the former Trades Minister is a gentleman and not someone who would seek to harm the party.

He further remarked, "Some people planned to form their own parties after losing internal primaries. Alan is the most gentlemanly figure you will find in this country, and I support Alan 100%."

In response to Mr Kyerematen's resignation and intention to contest the 2024 elections as an independent candidate, the NPP National Executives warned members supporting him that they would forfeit their party membership.

During the event, Mr Boniface was one of the prominent party members present, while several pro-Alan MPs distanced themselves from his candidacy

-Classfmonline.com

