27.09.2023

S/R: Gov’t will soon support you with relief items – Minister to Buipe flood victims

27.09.2023 LISTEN

Savannah Regional Minister Saeed Muhazu Jibril has visited Buipe, the capital of the Central Gonja District in the Savannah Region, to assess the extent of the flooding situation in the area.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, 26 September 2023, the Savannah Regional Minister described the situation as a distressing experience and indicated that the only lasting solution to the ongoing issue is the relocation of settlements along the riverbanks and water ways.

He indicated that the flooding situation which has displaced many residents in Buipe has also affected several other communities along the riverbanks, adding that the urgent situation necessitates collaborative efforts to finding a sustainable resolution to prevent further suffering for the people.

Mr Jibril assured residents that he would collaborate with the central government and relevant authorities to address the recurring flooding in that particular area.

He also revealed that the government will facilitate a smooth relocation process and halt construction activities in the flooded areas to alleviate the hardships faced by affected residents.

The Regional Minister further expressed concern about the significant number of houses affected by the floods and clarified that the flooding was not due to dam spillage but rather a separate issue.

He promised that relief items would soon be provided from the Vice-President’s office to aid the flood victims, while he collaborates with government to address the situation.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), has indicated that about 1,500 residents of the Central Gonja District have been displaced by flood in Buipe in the Savannah Region.

Downpour coupled with the overflow of the Black Volta, has submerged toilets, houses, shops, schools and other properties.

-classfmonline

