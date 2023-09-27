ModernGhana logo
My resignation from NPP wasn't 'clandestine' — Alan

2024 Independent Candidate Alan Kyerematen has said his resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was not done in a clandestine manner.

Mr Kyerematen who announced his resignation at a press conference in Accra on Monday, September 25 said he notified the national chair of his intention to resign.

Speaking on the New Day show with Berla Mundi on TV3 Wednesday, September 27, he took a strong exception to the description of his resignation by some analysts as “clandestine.”

The NPP had expressed disappointment in the medium through which Mr Kyerematen resigned from the party.

General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong told journalists on Tuesday, September 26 at the party's headquarters that resigning without first informing the party showed that Mr Kyerematen's decision was “premeditated”.

Prior to Mr Kyerematen's decision on Monday, September 25, the National Chairman of the party, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, had visited him and held a crucial meeting with him.

The former Trade Minister is said to have assured Mr Ayesu Ntim of his commitment to the party.

Therefore, it came as betrayal to announce his decision at a press conference.

Mr Kodua Frimpong said the moment serves as an opportunity for the party to show grit and tenacity ahead of the 2024 elections.

He urged party faithfuls to continue to rally behind the party and, at this crucial time, reaffirm commitment to the party.

Aside resigning from the party, Mr Kyerematen also announced his decision to contest the 2024 elections as an independent presidential candidate.

-3news.com

