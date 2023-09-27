I couldn’t criticise gov’t on challenges openly because I was a senior NPP member – Alan

Former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen has explained why he was silent on the challenges in the country during his six years in the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview on the New Day programme on Wednesday, September 27, he argued that as a senior member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the time, it would have been inappropriate for him to criticise government of the challenges in the country.

“Is that what you expect a founding member of the party to do? That if there are challenges in the party I come out openly to speak about it? For whose benefit?

“If I’m part of a group at the very senior level I don’t think it’s appropriate for me to come out to criticise the government when I’m aware of the challenges and whatever was going on,” Alan Kyerematen said.

The former Minister of Trade and Industry continued, “As I said I’ve been a senior member of the party. The last thing I will do is to claim no knowledge of whatever is going on. But it is not appropriate. I think there is time for everything. When you want to speak about issues you find the right time to speak.”

This week, Alan Kyerematen has dominated both social and traditional media after announcing his resignation from the ruling NPP.

At a conference in Accra on Monday, September 25, he said he has decided to contest for President in the 2024 general election as an Independent Candidate to rescue Ghana from the NPP and NDC duopoly.

“I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning with immediate effect from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 General Elections, as an Independent Presidential Candidate.

“To actualise this goal, I will establish and lead a new MOVEMENT FOR CHANGE in Ghana. The brand logo for the MOVEMENT is the Monarch Butterfly, which politically symbolizes change and transformation, hope, and positivity,” he stated.