Alan’s NPP exit: Many have also resigned in their hearts with more petulant sentiments waiting to walk away from us at the ballot box — Boakye Agyarko

Former flagbearer aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party, Mr. Boakye Agyarko has waded into the resignation of the party’s founding member Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen.

Just like the 2024 independent presidential candidate hopeful, Mr. Agyarko said many members of the party have resigned in their hearts waiting to vote against the party.

In a press statement shared on his social media handles on Wednesday, September 27, he noted that "The unfortunate departure of Alan Kyerematen from our ranks must serve a necessary and sufficient notice to us all and lead us to a time of deep introspection rather than a time for gloating or the display of triumphalist arrogance.

"At least, my brother Kyerematen has put his thoughts and feelings on paper for all to appreciate. How about the many who habour similar and maybe more petulant sentiments in their hearts but are not openly expressing same. There are many in our party today who have, out of dismay, resigned in their hearts and are only waiting to walk away from us at the ballot box.”

He emphasised, “Now is the time to smoothen ruffled feathers and assuage wounded sentiments across the length and breath of our party. Now is the time to examine ourselves if indeed we are true and faithful to the tenets and values of the UP tradition or we have metamorphosed into an ugly shadow of what we should be. These must become the urgent task ahead of us.”

