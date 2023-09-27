ModernGhana logo
We've not released 114 acres of Burma Camp to La Traditional Area — GAF

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has denied claims that it released 114 acres of land at the Burma Camp military base to the La Traditional Council for development.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, September 26, the GAF said while discussions are ongoing by a government committee to resolve the land dispute, the military has not received any directives to release the land to the Council.

"The Military High Command wishes to acknowledge that there are ongoing discussions by a Committee set up by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources to deliberate and recommend possible measures to resolve the land issue however, the Ghana Armed Forces have not received any directives from the Ministry of Defence which is our supervising Ministry directing that the land should be released to the La Traditional Council," the statement said in part.

The military maintained that the lands remain critical for preserving state security.

"Neither has any government agency directed the Ghana Armed Forces to release any land to any Traditional Authority. Indeed, those lands remain a critical need of the Ghana Armed Forces for the preservation of State security," the statement noted.

The GAF said it took exception to the “premature announcement” by the Council, noting that it has the potential to damage relations between the military and the traditional authority.

The Military High Command assured its personnel that it remains committed to protecting their interests regarding the disputed land.

It advised the public to stay away from all military lands, especially those at Burma Camp.

This comes after the La Traditional Council recently held a ceremony to mark the reclamation of 114 acres of Burma Camp land for development.

