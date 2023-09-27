I will restore Ghana as the ‘black star’ of Africa if elected President — Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the 2024 independent presidential candidate hopeful has reiterated his desire to make Ghana a better place to live.

According to him, he believes the country is still the ‘black star’ of Africa.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day show on Wednesday, September 27, the former Trade and Industry Minister said Ghana will reclaim its position in the African continent if he is elected as president.

“I believe that Ghana is still the black star of Africa and I hope that when I become President of Ghana, we will rise again,” he said.

He outlined 15 pillar plans through his Great Transformational Plans (GTPs) which he believed would transform the economy by providing “jobs and cash for the people.”

Mr. Alan Kyerematen at a press briefing held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on Monday, September 25, announced his resignation from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Following his resignation, he also announced his decision to contest the 2024 general elections with the formation of a new political movement, known as the “Movement for Change” with a butterfly logo symbolizing transformation and hope for Ghana.