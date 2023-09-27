ModernGhana logo
It won't be difficult for NPP to overcome damages caused by Alan’s exit — Hackman Owusu-Agyeman

Alan Kyerematen seated left with Mr. Hackman Owusu-Agyeman
Alan Kyerematen [seated left] with Mr. Hackman Owusu-Agyeman

Hackman Owusu-Agyeman, Chairman of the Council of Elders of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is hopeful the party will pull itself up again following the resignation of founding member Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.

He conceded there have been damages, but said the party will easily overcome them as they aspire to break the 8-year jinx of governance in the 4th Republic.

In an interview on Accra-based JoyFM’s Top Story, Hackman Owusu-Agyeman noted that the party will be willing to welcome the former Trade Minister if he intends to come back as he did after his first resignation after the 2007 flagbearership contest.

“I think it’s too late. Whatever damage he intended to cause he has already caused. And we will live with it and we will overcome it. It’s not a difficulty at all.

“If he wants to come the rules are very clear. He has said openly that he has resigned, if he wants to come back he has to reapply. The rules are there in Article 3. So he would have to do that.

“He’s welcome to come, we need the numbers, a party is made up of the numbers, we’re not pushing anybody away. All of them are coming over, I’m not a priest but there’s something called a prodigal son, if you go out and you want to come you’re welcome,” he said.

“And I don’t think he’s going to – with his butterfly – be the one who’s going to ‘revolutionarise’ political thinking and political activities in this country. He must come back. If he has erred, we will look at it, consider it and bring him back,” he added.

Mr. Alan Kyerematen at a press briefing held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on Monday, September 25, announced his resignation.

Following his resignation, he announced his decision to contest the 2024 general elections as an Independent Candidate with the formation of a new political movement, known as the “Movement for Change” with a butterfly logo symbolizing transformation and hope for Ghana.

