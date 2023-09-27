Temporary traffic management measures announced for Tema Motorway

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has announced temporary traffic management control measures on the Tema Motorway grade-separated intersection which will take effect on 2nd October.

A statement signed by the Public Affairs Division of the Ghana Highway Authority on Tuesday stated that the move aims to expedite the construction of the 2nd phase of the Tema Motorway grade-separated intersection.

The Authority advised motorists travelling from Accra towards Afienya and Akosombo to keep to the outer lane and exit onto the Harbour Road, then move to the left lane and execute the U-Turn after passing the Pedestrian Bridge to merge with traffic coming from Tema.

Following the merge, motorists are urged to stay in the left lane, which will guide them straight through the intersection.

It advised motorists travelling from Tema to Accra to keep to the left lane and go across the flyover then execute the U-Turn on the Akosombo Afienya Road after going past the Pedestrian Bridge, to merge with the on-coming traffic.

Motorists going from Aflao and Dawenya to Tema are urged to stay in the right lane towards Akosombo Afienya Road, then execute the U-Turn on the Akosombo Afienya Road after going past the Pedestrian Bridge to merge with the on-coming traffic.

After merging, they are advised to stay in the left lane as this will take them straight through the intersection.

For motorists going from Akosombo and Afienya to Dawenya and Aflao, the authority advises to keep left towards Tema Harbour and straight through the intersection, then execute the U-Turn on the Harbour Road after the Pedestrian Bridge to merge with the on-coming traffic.

Motorists are to keep right, then use the ramp to get onto the Aflao Road after merging

According to the release, motorists travelling from Accra to Aflao and Aflao to Accra. Stay in the left lane, using the underpass.

The Authority entreated all motorists to adhere strictly to the new measures for the duration of the works.