Govt announces initiatives to tackle rising flood risks in Ghana

Flood mitigation interventions in Achimota, Nima, Kaneshie, Agbogbloshie and Akweteyman as well as the performance-based dredging of the Odaw are expected to commence by the end of this year, following the implementation of the Resettlement Action Plan.

The project is a vital step towards ensuring the resilience of the capital city, Accra, to future flooding events.

A press release issued by the Ministry of Works and Housing on Tuesday stated that the sector Ministry is collaborating with the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development and National Security to prevent the pervasive development in waterways.

According to the release, the move affirms the government's commitment to building a more resilient nation while protecting people from the devastating effects of floods.

The Ministry announced a series of initiatives to combat the devastating effects of flooding, which have been exacerbated by climate change.

It stated that this was in response to the growing concerns over increasing flood risks in the national capital and various cities.

Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) have been entreated to deliver on their respective development control mandate by preventing the development of buildings in waterways, wetlands, drainage buffers and flood plains among others.

“Furthermore, we invite the Ministry of Roads and Highways and its agencies, the Ghana Highway Authority and Urban Roads to pay more attention to roadside drains and ensure they function effectively,” it added.

On interventions by the government to mitigate the incidence of flooding, the release said, the government, through the Ministry of Works and Housing and the Ghana Hydrological Authority, had invested GH450m in the National Flood Control Programme.

“The effect has been the mitigation of flood hazards in beneficiary communities such as Kuntunse Satellite, Katamanso, Mamprobi, Abeka-Ayigbe Town, Labadi Olympia, Tse-Addo, Teshie Yoomo Specs, Haatso, Madina Firestone, Madina Mayehot, Madina Redco, Madina Oblogo, Dome Crossing, Weija GEICEL, Kasoa Iron City, Kasoa Obom, among other communities across the country,” it added.

It stated that the government has further committed GH92m towards the 2023 National Flood Control Programme to provide critical drainage infrastructure aimed at mitigating the impact of floods on our communities.

The Ministry assured the public of its continuous efforts to reduce the incidence of flooding and urged all to adhere to proper sanitation practices.