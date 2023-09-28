Black pod disease hit cocoa farms at Juansa

28.09.2023 LISTEN

Farmers at Komegya, Aberenkuwa, Asuaefu Nkwata and munimuni farming areas in Ashanti Akim Juansa in Ashanti Akim North District in the Ashanti Region are lamenting the destruction of their cocoa farms black pod disease.

They attributed the issues to consistent rainfall and the unavailability of fungicides to spray the farms.

The farmers disclosed this information during "Komegya" cocoa farmers group weeding day on the 23rd, September, 2023. The farmers said it rained consistently in the months of July and August this year, which led to the spread of the disease.

An affected farmer, Ambawin Mohammed, disclosed that the government provided only two months of fungicide for the season which is less for effective control of the disease.

"We purchased fertilizers and chemicals on credit, and now that the disease has destroyed the fruits, it is difficult for us to make the payments and buy new ones to spray our farms," he stated.

This reporter who visited several of the farms on the 24th and 25th September, 2023 saw the situation for himself.

They are calling on government to intervene with the needed support.