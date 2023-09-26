Claiming gov’t has released 114 Acres of Burma Camp Lands to you is premature – GAF tells La Traditional Council

The Ghana Armed Forces (GFA) has issued a press release to react to claims of the release of a portion of Burma Camp Land to the La Traditional Council.

The release comes after the Ghana Armed Forces High Command cited a media report in which the La Traditional Council claimed that the government had released 114 Acres of Burma Camp Lands to them for development.

According to the Ghana Armed Forces, this claim is premature.

“This claim was made by the La Traditional Council during a ceremony which was performed to signify the reclamation of the said land.

“Whereas the Ghana Armed Forces looks forward to a peaceful resolution of the matter through the Committee's work by government, it takes exception to the premature announcement made by the La Traditional Council as it has the potency of breaching the existing cordial relations between the Ghana Armed Forces and the La Traditional Council,” parts of the release issued by the Ghana Armed Forces said.

In the GAF release, the Military High Command acknowledged that there are ongoing discussions by a Committee set up by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources to deliberate and recommend possible measures to resolve the land issue.

It stressed that it has, however, not received any directives from the Ministry of Defence, which is its supervising Ministry, directing that the land should be released to the La Traditional Council.

“The Military High Command wishes to assure all personnel of Ghana Armed Forces of its desire and resolve to protect the interest of the Ghana Armed Forces at all times,” the release added.

Meanwhile, the Military High command has advised the general republic to stay away from all Ghana Armed Forces lands, particularly the Burma Camp lands.