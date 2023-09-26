ModernGhana logo
Some members never had the opportunity to lead but never resigned till death – NPP on Alan’s resignation

Headlines Lawyer Justin Frimpong Koduah, NPP General Secretaryleft and Former Trade Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen
Lawyer Justin Frimpong Koduah, NPP General Secretary[left] and Former Trade Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed disappointment in former Trade Minister John Kwadwo Kyerematen for resigning from the party.

Alan Kyerematen in a shocking turn of events resigned from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on September 25.

His resignation came as a surprise to many after he emerged third in the party’s super delegates conference organised on August 26 to select five candidates for its November 4, flagbearer contest.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, the NPP founding member cited several reasons for exiting NPP, including scheming to diminish his popularity, hostility, brutality and wanton disregard of the party constitution among others.

Speaking in a counter press conference at the party’s headquarters on Tuesday, September 26, the party’s General Secretary Lawyer Justin Frimpong Koduah indicated that Alan's reasons are borne out of his inability to become NPP’s flagbearer which are not enough to warrant his exit.

He said there are several members who stood by the party till death despite not getting the chance to serve in any leadership role.

"Party faithfuls who never had the opportunity to lead never resigned from the party but continued to serve, some until they were called to eternity,” he said.

The party, in appreciating the contributions made by the former Trade Minister, said his allegations against the party are erroneous and untrue.

