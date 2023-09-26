ModernGhana logo
I introduced Wontumi to NPP, he begged me in 2005 to join NPP; I've no issues with his betrayal—Alan on poster removal

2024 Independent candidate hopeful Alan Kyerematen seems unperturbed by the order issued by Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, the regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Ashanti region to have his posters removed in the region.

According to Mr. Kyerematen, Chairman Wontumi is an ungrateful being.

During an interview on United Television, he said he holds no grudges against Wontumi.

“Wontumi, who brought him to the party? Go and ask him. Today Wontumi is making noise. If he needs to be grateful, he needs to be grateful to Alan Kyerematen. I was the one who brought him to the party, who is Wontumi. I am the one who brought him to the party, I brought him for good reasons.

“He is a businessman, small time businessman. 2005 I met him, he begged me to join the party, these things I don’t need to say in public but we have pampered them for too long that’s why I am letting this out, today we are talking about party matters, Wontumi wants to dictate.

“I was the one who introduced him to his constituency. I had a hand in him becoming a Chairman and regional Chair, he followed my footsteps as though he was my chief campaigner but today he has forgotten all I did and he is behaving in other ways I have no problem against him,” Alan Kyerematen stated.

In a memo dated September 25, 2023 signed by Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, and addressed to all constituency chairpersons in the Ashanti Region, all campaign materials of Alan should be removed.

“In view of Hon. Alan Kyerematen’s resignation from the party, all his posters, banners, flyers and paraphernalia at our party offices in all the constituencies must be removed with immediate effect. Once he has forfeited his membership, it is just right and fair that these items are removed from our offices," the memo emphasised.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

