ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

#OccupyJulorbiHouse demo is proof that employment crisis is becoming national security threat – Alan

Headlines OccupyJulorbiHouse demo is proof that employment crisis is becoming national security threat – Alan
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Former member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen has admitted there is high unemployment in the country.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, September 25, the former Minister for Trade and Industry said the pervasive employment crisis is becoming a national security threat for Ghana.

This he insists is clearly proven by the recently held #OccuptJulorbiHouse protest.

“It is also worth noting that every year over 300,000 (three hundred thousand) graduates from tertiary institutions in Ghana, excluding those from secondary institutions, enter the job market with little or no hope of finding a job. Clearly, public sector employment is not an option, with an already over-bloated public service.

“This phenomenon of pervasive employment crisis, is gradually becoming a national security threat, as evidenced by the recent “Occupy Julorbi House” demonstrations,” Alan Kyerematen said.

Arguing that the actions of the Ghana Police Service to arrest protestors is not the answer to Ghana’s challenges, the former NPP member stressed that the country needs a leader of his calibre to bring change.

“The initial reaction of the Police in manhandling some protestors is not the solution to the problem. What Ghana needs now is CHANGE, which will provide long-lasting solutions to the challenges confronting our country,” Alan argued.

This is one of the many reasons why Alan Kyerematen has quit the NPP.

At his press conference on Monday, he announced that he has decided to contest the 2024 General Election as an Independent Presidential candidate.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

57 minutes ago

I introduced Wontumi to NPP, he begged me in 2005 to join NPP; I've no issues with his betrayal—Alan on poster removal I introduced Wontumi to NPP, he begged me in 2005 to join NPP; I've no issues wi...

1 hour ago

OccupyJulorbiHouse demo is proof that employment crisis is becoming national security threat – Alan #OccupyJulorbiHouse demo is proof that employment crisis is becoming national se...

1 hour ago

Even Judas betrayed Jesus; Alan can go but it wont affect NPP – Chairman Wontumi Even Judas betrayed Jesus; Alan can go but it won’t affect NPP – Chairman Wontum...

1 hour ago

1million bribery claims: Oliver Barker I know doesnt allege without evidence — Edem Agbana 1$million bribery claims: Oliver Barker I know doesn’t allege without evidence —...

2 hours ago

You rode on the back of elephant to be who you're, not butterfly — Dr. Kabiru Mahama jabs Alan over resignation You rode on the back of elephant to be who you're, not butterfly — Dr. Kabiru Ma...

2 hours ago

When given the opportunity to serve, my government will be an inclusive one—Alan When given the opportunity to serve, my government will be an inclusive one—Alan

2 hours ago

Angry Trotro passenger fights conductor over 50 pesewas VIDEO Angry Trotro passenger fights conductor over 50 pesewas [VIDEO]

2 hours ago

Alans resignation wont affect NPP much; stop rejoicing and start work — Manasseh to NDC Alan’s resignation won’t affect NPP much; stop rejoicing and start work — Manass...

2 hours ago

1m bribery claims: Kan Dapaah sues Vormawor for GHS10 million damages; demands apology and retraction $1m bribery claims: Kan Dapaah sues Vormawor for GHS10 million damages; demands ...

2 hours ago

Election 2024 a fierce battle between Bawumia and Mahama; Alan is not an option—Adom-Otchere Election 2024 a fierce battle between Bawumia and Mahama; Alan is not an option—...

Just in....
body-container-line