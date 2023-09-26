OccupyJulorbiHouse demo is proof that employment crisis is becoming national security threat – Alan

Former member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen has admitted there is high unemployment in the country.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, September 25, the former Minister for Trade and Industry said the pervasive employment crisis is becoming a national security threat for Ghana.

This he insists is clearly proven by the recently held #OccuptJulorbiHouse protest.

“It is also worth noting that every year over 300,000 (three hundred thousand) graduates from tertiary institutions in Ghana, excluding those from secondary institutions, enter the job market with little or no hope of finding a job. Clearly, public sector employment is not an option, with an already over-bloated public service.

“This phenomenon of pervasive employment crisis, is gradually becoming a national security threat, as evidenced by the recent “Occupy Julorbi House” demonstrations,” Alan Kyerematen said.

Arguing that the actions of the Ghana Police Service to arrest protestors is not the answer to Ghana’s challenges, the former NPP member stressed that the country needs a leader of his calibre to bring change.

“The initial reaction of the Police in manhandling some protestors is not the solution to the problem. What Ghana needs now is CHANGE, which will provide long-lasting solutions to the challenges confronting our country,” Alan argued.

This is one of the many reasons why Alan Kyerematen has quit the NPP.

At his press conference on Monday, he announced that he has decided to contest the 2024 General Election as an Independent Presidential candidate.