Even Judas betrayed Jesus; Alan can go but it won’t affect NPP – Chairman Wontumi

26.09.2023 LISTEN

The Ashanti regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as ‘Chairman Wontumi’ has lambasted Alan Kyerematen for quitting the party.

At a press conference on Monday, September 25, Alan Kyerematen said he has decided to break away from the NPP to run for President in the 2024 General Election as an Independent Candidate.

“I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning with immediate effect from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 General Elections, as an Independent Presidential Candidate.

“To actualise this goal, I will establish and lead a new MOVEMENT FOR CHANGE in Ghana. The brand logo for the MOVEMENT is the Monarch Butterfly, which politically symbolizes change and transformation, hope, and positivity,” Alan Kyerematen announced at his press conference.

Speaking on Wontumia Radio, Chairman Wontumi said Alan Kyerematen is being ungrateful to the NPP after enjoying with his family as a member of the party.

He said as the NPP moves on without the former Minister of Trade and Industry, he will personally deal with Alan.

“Alan Kyeremanteng is one of the people who have benefited well in NPP. When President Kuffour appointed him as Minister of Trade and Industry he really enjoyed with his wife, Children, and his family. We will not shut up. I will speak even though our general secretary has directed we shouldn’t speak about his resignation. I will deal with Alan,” Chairman Wontumi said.

The NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman continued, “This party will protect Dr. Mahamadu like we did for Nana Akufo Addo before during, and after election 2024. We will do everything possible to make sure Dr Bawumia is elected as our flagbearer and win the 2024 elections. Jesus Christ started with 72 disciples, but he ended with 12 people. Even with the 12, Judas betrayed him so Alan can go.”

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

