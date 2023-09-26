ModernGhana logo
Alan didn’t show any sign of resigning; mode of departure disappointing – NPP laments

1 HOUR AGO

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described Mr Alan Kyerematen’s mode of resignation from the party as “disappointing” as he never showed any sign of wanting to leave the party.

According to the NPP, Mr Kyerematen did not give the leadership of the party prior notice about his resignation, only to call a press conference announcing his departure from the NPP.

Addressing a press conference in response to Mr Kyerematen’s resignation, on Tuesday, 26 September 2023, General Secretary of the party Justin Kodua, noted: “The disappointing part is the mode in which he [Mr Kyerematen] decided to resign from the party which was through a press conference without prior notice.

“The party wants to believe that by this decision to hold a press conference to resign without first informing the leadership of the party suggests that he made a premeditated and irrevocable decision to resign from the party.”

The NPP General Secretary revealed that when its party’s National Chairman, Steven Ntim visited Mr Kyerematen after the Electoral College held in August in an attempt to bring all 10 aspirants together, the former flagbearer aspirant of the NPP did not “portray any sign” of leaving the party let alone “going independent.”

The party, however, acknowledged Mr Kyerematen’s contribution to the NPP’s growth and development over the years.

“We respect your decision and extend our gratitude for the service rendered to our party and mother Ghana over the years,” the NPP General Secretary added.

