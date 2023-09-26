ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

$1m bribery claims: Kan Dapaah sues Vormawor for GHS10 million damages; demands apology and retraction

Headlines 1m bribery claims: Kan Dapaah sues Vormawor for GHS10 million damages; demands apology and retraction
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah has filed a defamation lawsuit against lead convener of #FixTheCountry Movement Oliver Barker-Vormawor over allegations of bribery made against him.

In court documents obtained by this portal, Kan Dapaah is demanding 10 million Ghana cedis in damages from Barker-Vormawor for making defamatory statements at the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration on Friday, September 22.

In his statement of claim, Kan Dapaah argues that the words of Vormawor "are Defamatory."

During the protest, Barker-Vormawor alleged that "They [the government] went as far as offering us US$1 Million, they offered us a Committee Appointment, set up a Committee and appoint us to Government positions in order to stop this activism.”

He continued, “This was made directly to me and other leaders of fix the Country Movement... This conversation we had with the Minister of National Security, the Minister of Finance and a Brigadier General at a safe home."

Oliver Barker also threatened to release audio evidence to back his claim.

926202351256-1j041p5cbw-3d462518-931a-4aa8-8237-b7c097173880.jpeg

926202351257-8csevihutp-b6e57e82-2796-45a0-98f9-698c2f9e76d1.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

27 minutes ago

I introduced Wontumi to NPP, he begged me in 2005 to join NPP; I've no issues with his betrayal—Alan on poster removal I introduced Wontumi to NPP, he begged me in 2005 to join NPP; I've no issues wi...

38 minutes ago

OccupyJulorbiHouse demo is proof that employment crisis is becoming national security threat – Alan #OccupyJulorbiHouse demo is proof that employment crisis is becoming national se...

40 minutes ago

Even Judas betrayed Jesus; Alan can go but it wont affect NPP – Chairman Wontumi Even Judas betrayed Jesus; Alan can go but it won’t affect NPP – Chairman Wontum...

41 minutes ago

1million bribery claims: Oliver Barker I know doesnt allege without evidence — Edem Agbana 1$million bribery claims: Oliver Barker I know doesn’t allege without evidence —...

45 minutes ago

You rode on the back of elephant to be who you're, not butterfly — Dr. Kabiru Mahama jabs Alan over resignation You rode on the back of elephant to be who you're, not butterfly — Dr. Kabiru Ma...

52 minutes ago

When given the opportunity to serve, my government will be an inclusive one—Alan When given the opportunity to serve, my government will be an inclusive one—Alan

55 minutes ago

Angry Trotro passenger fights conductor over 50 pesewas VIDEO Angry Trotro passenger fights conductor over 50 pesewas [VIDEO]

1 hour ago

Alans resignation wont affect NPP much; stop rejoicing and start work — Manasseh to NDC Alan’s resignation won’t affect NPP much; stop rejoicing and start work — Manass...

1 hour ago

1m bribery claims: Kan Dapaah sues Vormawor for GHS10 million damages; demands apology and retraction $1m bribery claims: Kan Dapaah sues Vormawor for GHS10 million damages; demands ...

1 hour ago

Election 2024 a fierce battle between Bawumia and Mahama; Alan is not an option—Adom-Otchere Election 2024 a fierce battle between Bawumia and Mahama; Alan is not an option—...

Just in....
body-container-line