$1m bribery claims: Kan Dapaah sues Vormawor for GHS10 million damages; demands apology and retraction

National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah has filed a defamation lawsuit against lead convener of #FixTheCountry Movement Oliver Barker-Vormawor over allegations of bribery made against him.

In court documents obtained by this portal, Kan Dapaah is demanding 10 million Ghana cedis in damages from Barker-Vormawor for making defamatory statements at the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration on Friday, September 22.

In his statement of claim, Kan Dapaah argues that the words of Vormawor "are Defamatory."

During the protest, Barker-Vormawor alleged that "They [the government] went as far as offering us US$1 Million, they offered us a Committee Appointment, set up a Committee and appoint us to Government positions in order to stop this activism.”

He continued, “This was made directly to me and other leaders of fix the Country Movement... This conversation we had with the Minister of National Security, the Minister of Finance and a Brigadier General at a safe home."

Oliver Barker also threatened to release audio evidence to back his claim.