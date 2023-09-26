When given the opportunity to serve, my government will be an inclusive one—Alan

26.09.2023 LISTEN

2024 Independent Candidate hopeful, Alan Kyerematen has said if given the mandate, his government will be an all-inclusive administration.

According to Mr. Kyerematen, the urge to serve the good people of Ghana supersedes any personal interest.

In a tweet, he said nominations to government jobs will be made on the basis of qualifications and from all political parties.

“When I am elected as President, Ministers and other key Government officials will be appointed from ALL PARTIES, and shall also include individuals who are APOLITICAL but have a demonstrable and proven track record of performance, in their field of specialization.

"I will promote the establishment of a Government of National Unity, which will include people from all walks of life, irrespective of their political, religious, and ethnic affiliations: rich or poor, able-bodied or physically challenged, young or old, women and men,” Alan Kyerematen stated.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region has issued a directive to all regional chairpersons in the 47 constituencies to immediately remove any image of the former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen from their party offices.

According to the party, the former flagbearer aspirant is no longer a card-bearing member therefore any material associated with him must be discarded.

The NPP stressed that Mr. Kyerematen's promotional materials are no longer relevant in the party offices in a memo dated September 25, 2023, signed by Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, and addressed to all constituency chairpersons in the Ashanti Region.

“In view of Hon. Alan Kyerematen’s resignation from the party, all his posters, banners, flyers and paraphernalia at our party offices in all the constituencies must be removed with immediate effect. Once he has forfeited his membership, it is just right and fair that these items are removed from our offices," the memo stated.