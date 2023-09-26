ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
26.09.2023 Headlines

When given the opportunity to serve, my government will be an inclusive one—Alan

When given the opportunity to serve, my government will be an inclusive one—Alan
26.09.2023 LISTEN

2024 Independent Candidate hopeful, Alan Kyerematen has said if given the mandate, his government will be an all-inclusive administration.

According to Mr. Kyerematen, the urge to serve the good people of Ghana supersedes any personal interest.

In a tweet, he said nominations to government jobs will be made on the basis of qualifications and from all political parties.

“When I am elected as President, Ministers and other key Government officials will be appointed from ALL PARTIES, and shall also include individuals who are APOLITICAL but have a demonstrable and proven track record of performance, in their field of specialization.

"I will promote the establishment of a Government of National Unity, which will include people from all walks of life, irrespective of their political, religious, and ethnic affiliations: rich or poor, able-bodied or physically challenged, young or old, women and men,” Alan Kyerematen stated.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region has issued a directive to all regional chairpersons in the 47 constituencies to immediately remove any image of the former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen from their party offices.

According to the party, the former flagbearer aspirant is no longer a card-bearing member therefore any material associated with him must be discarded.

The NPP stressed that Mr. Kyerematen's promotional materials are no longer relevant in the party offices in a memo dated September 25, 2023, signed by Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, and addressed to all constituency chairpersons in the Ashanti Region.

“In view of Hon. Alan Kyerematen’s resignation from the party, all his posters, banners, flyers and paraphernalia at our party offices in all the constituencies must be removed with immediate effect. Once he has forfeited his membership, it is just right and fair that these items are removed from our offices," the memo stated.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

57 minutes ago

I introduced Wontumi to NPP, he begged me in 2005 to join NPP; I've no issues with his betrayal—Alan on poster removal I introduced Wontumi to NPP, he begged me in 2005 to join NPP; I've no issues wi...

1 hour ago

OccupyJulorbiHouse demo is proof that employment crisis is becoming national security threat – Alan #OccupyJulorbiHouse demo is proof that employment crisis is becoming national se...

1 hour ago

Even Judas betrayed Jesus; Alan can go but it wont affect NPP – Chairman Wontumi Even Judas betrayed Jesus; Alan can go but it won’t affect NPP – Chairman Wontum...

1 hour ago

1million bribery claims: Oliver Barker I know doesnt allege without evidence — Edem Agbana 1$million bribery claims: Oliver Barker I know doesn’t allege without evidence —...

2 hours ago

You rode on the back of elephant to be who you're, not butterfly — Dr. Kabiru Mahama jabs Alan over resignation You rode on the back of elephant to be who you're, not butterfly — Dr. Kabiru Ma...

2 hours ago

When given the opportunity to serve, my government will be an inclusive one—Alan When given the opportunity to serve, my government will be an inclusive one—Alan

2 hours ago

Angry Trotro passenger fights conductor over 50 pesewas VIDEO Angry Trotro passenger fights conductor over 50 pesewas [VIDEO]

2 hours ago

Alans resignation wont affect NPP much; stop rejoicing and start work — Manasseh to NDC Alan’s resignation won’t affect NPP much; stop rejoicing and start work — Manass...

2 hours ago

1m bribery claims: Kan Dapaah sues Vormawor for GHS10 million damages; demands apology and retraction $1m bribery claims: Kan Dapaah sues Vormawor for GHS10 million damages; demands ...

2 hours ago

Election 2024 a fierce battle between Bawumia and Mahama; Alan is not an option—Adom-Otchere Election 2024 a fierce battle between Bawumia and Mahama; Alan is not an option—...

Just in....
body-container-line