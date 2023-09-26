Partisanship doing Ghana more harm than good – Alan Kyerematen

26.09.2023 LISTEN

Former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, says partisanship has to a large extent created disunity in the country and is doing Ghana more harm than good.

He said it formed part of the reasons he resigned from the NPP and his decision to contest the 2024 general elections as an independent candidate.

Mr Kyerematen on Monday announced his decision to break away from the party and run as an independent candidate in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Speaking in an interview on UTV on Tuesday, Mr Kyerematen said “Partisanship which has created segregation and disunity is doing us more harm than good.”

He added that it did not also mean any political party would be sidelined if he became president but to ensure that he served as a unifying force, he would bring all Ghanaians on board in spite of the partisan ties.

Meanwhile, the NPP will later today announce its next line of action following the resignation of Mr Kyerematen.

The party in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong said it will address all issues raised by Mr Kyerematen and announce a way forward.

“The leadership of the NPP has taken notice of the unfortunate decision of Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a long-standing member of the party to forfeit his membership and contest as an independent presidential candidate in the 2024 general elections.”

“The party leadership is by this medium urging the rank and file of our great party to keep calm and await an official address by the party to Mr Kyerematen's resignation at 14:00 pm on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at the party headquarters,” Mr Frimpong indicated.

-Citi Newsroom