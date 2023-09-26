ModernGhana logo
26.09.2023

Angry Ashanti Region NPP orders removal of Alan Kyerematen’s posters

Angry Ashanti Region NPP orders removal of Alan Kyerematen's posters
26.09.2023 LISTEN

The Ashanti Regional Office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has directed all constituency chairmen to remove posters, banners and other paraphernalia branded with Alan Kyerematen's name and image.

In an internal memo issued on Monday, September 25, Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, known well as Chairman Wontumi ordered the immediate removal of Alan Kyerematen campaign materials from all party offices.

"In view of Hon. Alan Kyerematen's resignation from the party, all his posters, banners, flyers and paraphernalia at our party offices in all the constituencies must be removed with immediate effect," the memo read in part.

Chairman Wontumi justified the order, saying "Once he has forfeited his membership, it is just right and fair that these items are removed from our offices."

"This is simply about ensuring our offices only display materials related to our party and its current leaders," the Memo stressed.

Meanwhile, the ruling party has scheduled a press conference to respond to the former Trade Minister’s resignation from the party and plan to contest the 2024 presidential elections as an independent candidate today at 2pm.

Alan Kyerematen, a former presidential hopeful of the NPP, announced his immediate resignation in a press conference held at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra.

