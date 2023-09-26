ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Highway Authority announces temporary traffic diversions on Tema Motorway to facilitate ongoing construction

Headlines Highway Authority announces temporary traffic diversions on Tema Motorway to facilitate ongoing construction
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Highway Authority has announced that temporary traffic management and control measures will be implemented on the Tema Motorway starting October 2.

This, they said, is to facilitate phase two of the ongoing construction of the Tema Motorway grade-separated intersection.

In a press statement on Tuesday, September 26, the Authority outlined several traffic diversions motorists should be aware of when approaching the intersection.

"Motorists travelling from Accra towards Afienya and Akosombo should keep to the outer lane and exit onto the Harbour Road. Then move to the left lane and execute the U-Turn after passing the Pedestrian Bridge to merge with traffic coming from Tema," the statement said.

Motorists going from Tema to Accra are advised to keep left, cross the flyover, execute a U-Turn and merge with oncoming traffic before moving into the right lane to access the motorway ramp.

The Authority emphasized that motorists travelling between Accra and Aflao should stay in the left lane, using the underpass.

The Public Affairs Division said the new measures are necessary for the duration of construction works on the grade separated intersection.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused," the statement read, adding, “All motorists are advised to adhere strictly to these new measures for the duration of the works."

The Tema Motorway is a major route connecting Accra to Tema Harbour.

The ongoing construction aims to repair its deteriorating state and ease traffic congestion.

9262023125259-pulwoba442-5f1621c0-95d3-4bf6-bebf-efb5bcb1ad2d.jpeg

9262023125300-vaqdtgfssn-fc176a9d-7fe1-4fa8-8837-94fb91bac7d5.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

22 minutes ago

I commend Akufo-Addo for free SHS policy but I will review it if elected president – Alan Kyerematen I commend Akufo-Addo for free SHS policy but I will review it if elected preside...

22 minutes ago

Partisanship doing Ghana more harm than good – Alan Kyerematen Partisanship doing Ghana more harm than good – Alan Kyerematen

22 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo has been a disaster – Arthur Kennedy fumes Akufo-Addo has been a disaster – Arthur Kennedy fumes

22 minutes ago

Sycophancy led to unfair removal of Kwabena Agyapong and Paul Afoko – Alan Sycophancy led to unfair removal of Kwabena Agyapong and Paul Afoko – Alan

22 minutes ago

Police too politicised; we need an independent professional police – Arthur Kennedy Police too politicised; we need an independent professional police – Arthur Kenn...

22 minutes ago

Dont be distracted by what is happening in NPP – Alex Segbefia to NDC Don’t be distracted by what is happening in NPP – Alex Segbefia to NDC

1 hour ago

Angry Ashanti Region NPP orders removal of Alan Kyerematens posters Angry Ashanti Region NPP orders removal of Alan Kyerematen’s posters

1 hour ago

Highway Authority announces temporary traffic diversions on Tema Motorway to facilitate ongoing construction Highway Authority announces temporary traffic diversions on Tema Motorway to fac...

1 hour ago

Former NPP flagbearer aspirant, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematenleft and North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Alan Kyerematen deserves commendation for choosing country over NPP — Ablakwa

2 hours ago

Lawyer Frimpong Koduah, NPP General Secretary Continue to have faith in NPP; with God we can break the 8 — Lawyer Frimpong Kod...

Just in....
body-container-line