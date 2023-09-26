Highway Authority announces temporary traffic diversions on Tema Motorway to facilitate ongoing construction

The Ghana Highway Authority has announced that temporary traffic management and control measures will be implemented on the Tema Motorway starting October 2.

This, they said, is to facilitate phase two of the ongoing construction of the Tema Motorway grade-separated intersection.

In a press statement on Tuesday, September 26, the Authority outlined several traffic diversions motorists should be aware of when approaching the intersection.

"Motorists travelling from Accra towards Afienya and Akosombo should keep to the outer lane and exit onto the Harbour Road. Then move to the left lane and execute the U-Turn after passing the Pedestrian Bridge to merge with traffic coming from Tema," the statement said.

Motorists going from Tema to Accra are advised to keep left, cross the flyover, execute a U-Turn and merge with oncoming traffic before moving into the right lane to access the motorway ramp.

The Authority emphasized that motorists travelling between Accra and Aflao should stay in the left lane, using the underpass.

The Public Affairs Division said the new measures are necessary for the duration of construction works on the grade separated intersection.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused," the statement read, adding, “All motorists are advised to adhere strictly to these new measures for the duration of the works."

The Tema Motorway is a major route connecting Accra to Tema Harbour.

The ongoing construction aims to repair its deteriorating state and ease traffic congestion.