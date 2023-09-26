Balerinsa Association donates educational items to Balerinsa Community Basic School

Balerinsa Association, a group made up of natives of Gbedema Jagsa Balerinsa living in the Greater Accra Region has donated educational items to the Junior High School to enhance effective teaching and learning in the community.

The items which include pass questions, textbooks and erasers among others were donated to the school on the 12th of July, 2023 by Mathew Ayimonsa, Project Co-ordinator on behalf of the Association.

Mr. Timothy Akolime, Head Teacher of the School who received the items on behalf of the management of the school, expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the Association for the kind gesture.

According to Mr. Akolime, “Management appreciates the contribution of Belerinsa Association to the School, and we encourage you to do more to promote quality education within the community.

“Education is the foundation of development, therefore, any effort to promote quality education must be encouraged.”

He has however, pleaded for more support from other natives both home and abroad, non-governmental organizations and government to enhance effective teaching and learning.

He indicated that the school currently has no Physical Education equipment.

The association was formed in September, 2018 to among others unite and promote the welfare of natives in Accra and champion the development of the community.

Belerinsa is a suburb of Gbedema Jagsa, located in the Builsa South District of the Upper East Region.