26.09.2023 General News

Alhaji Baako Alhassan honored at Ghana Lifestyle Awards

By Nurudeen Ibrahim || Contributor
Alhaji Baako Alhassan honored at Ghana Lifestyle Awards
26.09.2023 LISTEN

A seasoned sports historian and broadcast Journalist, Alhaji Mohammed Baako Alhassan has been honored at this year's Ghana Lifestyle Awards.

The honor which comes with a citation and a plaque is in recognition of his insightful, contribution and support to the growth of the sports fraternity in the North and Ghana at large.

Signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Lifestyle Awards, Dr. Arnold Mashud, the citation read, “for a career that transcends the boundaries of the football pitch and commentator's booth”.

It added, “Your prowess as a footballer, marked by unparalleled skill and dedication brought moments of pure magic to the beautiful game. Your insightful and eloquent commentary further enriched the experience for fans around the world. Your passion, knowledge and commitment have left an indelible mark on football history”.

Alhaji Baako who is known in his social life as 'Summertime killer' and now works with Northern Television (NTV) expressed joy to press men after receiving the award.

He commended organizers of the awards scheme for the honor done him and pledged to continue the good work.

