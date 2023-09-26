Continue to have faith in NPP; with God we can break the 8 — Lawyer Frimpong Koduah

The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Justin Frimpong Koduah has called on the party’s supporters to remain calm.

In a video broadcast, the NPP chief scribe stressed that the party must remain united and keep believing in its ability to triumph over its current problems.

"Have faith in the NPP as our main motive towards the 2024 general elections has been breaking the 8. We know that with God on our side, the 8 can be broken," he said.

This follows the resignation of the party’s former flagbearer aspirant, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra on Monday, September 25, Mr. Kyerematen averred the party seems to be the exact opposite of the one he played a part in its formation in 1992.

He announced the formation of a new political movement known as the “Movement for Change”.

According to him, he intends to allow the youths of the country, whom he described as the "future of the country, to lead and power the movement’s agenda."