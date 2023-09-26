ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Continue to have faith in NPP; with God we can break the 8 — Lawyer Frimpong Koduah

Headlines Lawyer Frimpong Koduah, NPP General Secretary
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Lawyer Frimpong Koduah, NPP General Secretary

The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Justin Frimpong Koduah has called on the party’s supporters to remain calm.

In a video broadcast, the NPP chief scribe stressed that the party must remain united and keep believing in its ability to triumph over its current problems.

"Have faith in the NPP as our main motive towards the 2024 general elections has been breaking the 8. We know that with God on our side, the 8 can be broken," he said.

This follows the resignation of the party’s former flagbearer aspirant, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra on Monday, September 25, Mr. Kyerematen averred the party seems to be the exact opposite of the one he played a part in its formation in 1992.

He announced the formation of a new political movement known as the “Movement for Change”.

According to him, he intends to allow the youths of the country, whom he described as the "future of the country, to lead and power the movement’s agenda."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

22 minutes ago

I commend Akufo-Addo for free SHS policy but I will review it if elected president – Alan Kyerematen I commend Akufo-Addo for free SHS policy but I will review it if elected preside...

22 minutes ago

Partisanship doing Ghana more harm than good – Alan Kyerematen Partisanship doing Ghana more harm than good – Alan Kyerematen

22 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo has been a disaster – Arthur Kennedy fumes Akufo-Addo has been a disaster – Arthur Kennedy fumes

22 minutes ago

Sycophancy led to unfair removal of Kwabena Agyapong and Paul Afoko – Alan Sycophancy led to unfair removal of Kwabena Agyapong and Paul Afoko – Alan

22 minutes ago

Police too politicised; we need an independent professional police – Arthur Kennedy Police too politicised; we need an independent professional police – Arthur Kenn...

22 minutes ago

Dont be distracted by what is happening in NPP – Alex Segbefia to NDC Don’t be distracted by what is happening in NPP – Alex Segbefia to NDC

1 hour ago

Angry Ashanti Region NPP orders removal of Alan Kyerematens posters Angry Ashanti Region NPP orders removal of Alan Kyerematen’s posters

1 hour ago

Highway Authority announces temporary traffic diversions on Tema Motorway to facilitate ongoing construction Highway Authority announces temporary traffic diversions on Tema Motorway to fac...

1 hour ago

Former NPP flagbearer aspirant, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematenleft and North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Alan Kyerematen deserves commendation for choosing country over NPP — Ablakwa

2 hours ago

Lawyer Frimpong Koduah, NPP General Secretary Continue to have faith in NPP; with God we can break the 8 — Lawyer Frimpong Kod...

Just in....
body-container-line