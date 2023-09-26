Double-Check Your Messages Before You Click "send" -Online Safety Advocate, Rotimi Onadipe Educates Users

In a move to prevent online harrassment, users of social media platforms have been advised to always double-check their messages before they click the "send" icon so as to avoid sending messages to the wrong persons.

The call was made by the Founder/Publisher of internet safety magazine, Rotimi Onadipe, during a weekly awareness program he initiated to educate internet users about online safety.

Rotimi Onadipe is the MD/CEO of Onadipe Technologies. He is an advocate of cyber safety that is very active in educating and internet users worldwide on how to stay safe online.

Onadipe, who addressed internet users virtually on Saturday, noted that sending message to a wrong person is a common mistake among internet users, adding that such mistake can be avoided if we decide to double-check our message every time before we send it.

He said: "Sending message to a wrong person is a common mistake to many of us that use the internet regularly. In most cases when this happens, the message can mislead the recipient, cause misunderstanding, confusion or embarrassment, especially when a private information is mistakenly sent to an online group or a public platform.

"To prevent such mistake, ensure you read through whatever you have typed before you click the "send" icon.

"Check the contact name, ID and email address very well.

"Read from the beginning to the end of the message and check if there is any typographical error.

"Differentiate the names and email addresses that are similar on your contact list.

"More importantly, avoid sending message when you are upset, tired or feeling sleepy," Onadipe added.

In his concluding statement, the cyber safety advocate advised users to always double-check their message before they send it.