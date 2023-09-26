ModernGhana logo
Alan’s resignation not surprising – Nyaho-Tamakloe

Alan Kyerematen's decision to resign from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and pursue his presidential ambitions as an independent candidate did not come as a surprise to Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the NPP.

According to Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe, he had predicted this development some time ago.

Speaking on the Citizen Show on Accra100.5FM following Kyerematen's resignation, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe expressed that Alan had given substantial reasons for his action. He revealed that he had advised the former minister to resign from the government earlier when questionable acts were being perpetrated by certain elements within the government.

“In an earlier interview, I told them point blank that Alan would definitely go independent. People thought I was joking, so what has happened doesn't surprise me at all. Him leaving the party, too, doesn't surprise me,” Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe told show host Kwabena Bobie Ansah.

He highlighted, “If you carefully listen to the reasons which led to him quitting the party, these are issues I have talked about before. To accuse those in charge of elections of not being transparent is a serious matter, so I'm not surprised Alan has left the party and decided to go independent.”

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe further emphasised, “He [Alan] came out with a lot of reasons. I have said Alan should have resigned long ago from the government...when we had factions and all sorts of dubious acts being done by members of the government. Now the question is whether he succeeds or not as an independent candidate is another question.”

Alan Kyerematen announced his resignation from the NPP at a press conference in Accra on Monday, 25 September 2023, citing a feeling of underappreciation for his sacrifices by the party.

-Classfmonline.com

