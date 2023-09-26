Alan Kyerematen’s resignation should be a cause for concern for NPP – Political scientist

Political scientist Dr. Etse Sikanku says Alan Kyerematen’s withdrawal from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) should be a cause for concern for the party.

He said this was because Mr. Kyerematen’s decision to contest as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential polls could have some ramifications on the fortunes of the NPP.

The former Minister of Trade and Industry announced his resignation from the NPP to contest as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential polls after withdrawing from the NPP’s November presidential primaries, citing alleged irregularities during the party’s super delegates conference.

Speaking to Citi News, Dr. Sikanku said, “We are not saying that he is taking everybody along with him from the NPP, but of course, he has some supporters who obviously followed him and were at the event launch on Monday, and those who are still with him and those who might continue to support him… The question now becomes: Will this affect the NPP?”

Meanwhile, veteran journalist Paul Adom-Otchere has predicted that Mr. Kyerematen will be forgotten by voters as the 2024 election campaign season intensifies.

According to Adom-Otchere, if Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia becomes the NPP’s flagbearer, the election will become a fierce battle primarily between Bawumia and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr Adom-Otchere said, “I can tell you that by the time the campaign hits a crescendo, if Dr Mahamudu Bawumia becomes the NPP's candidate, with the kind of campaigning he does, which he's going to do, when the campaign reaches a crescendo, and it's John Dramani Mahama versus Dr. Bawumia, people will even forget that Alan Kyerematen is contesting.

“It's going to be a stiff election, it's going to be brutally fought. And nobody will remember that there's a third candidate. I can assure you of that, but we still need time to see how Alan's campaign will pan out.”

