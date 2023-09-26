OccupyJulorbiHouse demo: Dampare must apologise to Ghanaians — Ransford Gyampo

Professor at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana (UG), Ransford Gyampo has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to apologise to Ghanaians.

He said this in reaction to the arrest of about 56 peaceful protestors by police personnel on Thursday, September 21,2023 during a demonstration to occupy the Jubilee House.

Speaking on TV3's show, The Key Points hosted by Alfred Ocansay on Saturday, September 23, 2023, Prof. Gyampo said the intervention of the IGP in releasing the protestors is not enough.

“I would respectfully urge the IGP that the intervention is not enough. A certain apology to the people of Ghana would help,” he stated.

The Political Science lecturer also advised the IGP to educate police officers on the need to respect the tenets of democracy and human rights.

“Beyond the apology, let there be a palpable intervention aimed at socializing the psyche of today's Ghana police officer about democracy, human rights and the need for them to be circumspect” he suggested.

Prof Gyampo said Ghana is seen globally as a democratic state and so the Police Service should not do anything that would erode the gains made in that regard.

“There is the need for the police to act in a manner that does not relapse or retrogress our democratic gains, particularly in the sight of many people across the globe. Our democracy has been hailed. We are inching higher in terms of climbing the ladder of democratic progression and we are celebrated. But some of these acts roll us back,” he noted.

-3news.com