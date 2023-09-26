Davis Ansah Opoku abandons Alan, sticks with NPP despite previous campaign support

26.09.2023 LISTEN

Davis Ansah Opoku, one of the supporters of failed New Patriotic Party presidential aspirant Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has abandoned the latter who resigned from the NPP to contest the 2024 general elections as an independent candidate.

Affectionately called OPK, Davis Opoku who is also the Member of Parliament for the Mpraeso Constituency, in a statement, expressed his disappointment over the departure of Mr Kyerematen from the party, assuring of his unwavering commitment to the NPP and its vision for Ghana.

Mr Kyerematen addressing a gathering at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel on Monday, September 25, announced his resignation from the NPP and also declared his intention to try the presidency as an independent candidate.

“I have noted with grave dismay the decision of Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a man whom I have known for the last 17 years of my political life and had the privilege of working closely with, to resign from our party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and contest as an Independent Candidate in the 2024 general elections.”

“The decision is profoundly disappointing. It is a disheartening departure from the principles of party loyalty and unity, which are fundamental to our democratic process. The NPP has always thrived on the strength of its agreement and the collective support of its members.”

“I express my unwavering commitment to the New Patriotic Party and its vision for Ghana. With its proven track record of good governance and development, despite the challenges, I firmly believe that our party, the NPP, remains the best choice to lead our nation forward in the 2024 elections and beyond,” OPK said in a statement.

The NPP is a party of great ideals, and we must come together, reaffirm our loyalty to the party, and work tirelessly towards securing victory in the 2024 elections. The Party remains Supreme; our strength lies in our unity. Let us put aside our differences and focus on our shared goal of delivering progress, prosperity, and good governance to the people of Ghana.

Thank you, and may God bless the New Patriotic Party and the Republic of Ghana.

Davis Ansah Opoku (OPK) Member of Parliament, Mpraeso Constituency New Patriotic Party (NPP).

-citinewsroom