Election 2024: 'I will also be president for NDC' — Alan Kyerematen pledges unity

Former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen has affirmed his love for the New Patriotic Party saying "I still cherish my relationship with you, and I am committed to the ideals of the founding fathers of the Party."

He indicated that his decision to resign and contest the 2024 general elections as an Independent Candidate was not to destroy the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

At a press conference held at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra on Monday, September 25, he indicated that "If elected as President, I will also be President for NDC," urging the opposition party to consider participating in a government by voting for him.

Mr Kyerematen emphasized that his independent candidacy aims to provide the NPP an opportunity for a Government of National Unity in the future, saying, "My decision to contest as an Independent Candidate will not destroy the Party, but rather provide the Party an opportunity to participate in a Government of National Unity in the future."

Hon. Kyerematen encouraged voters to vote skirt and blouse, saying "You can vote for your preferred choice of NPP Parliamentary Candidate and vote for Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen in the Presidential elections in December 2024, to become the sixth President of the fourth Republic of Ghana."

Hon. Kyerematen extended an invitation to citizens of all political affiliations to join a new chapter.

"To the rank and file and my friends in the smaller Parties and other political organizations, please let us join hands to unite Ghana for our collective benefit," he stated.

He concluded by announcing his upcoming campaign launch and Great Transformational Plan, stressing his determination to engage with the people of Ghana at various levels. "I am determined to hear your voice in this Movement for Change," he emphasised.