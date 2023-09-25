This is why Alan resigned from NPP

Former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen has resigned from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on September 25.

His resignation came as a surprise to many as he recently emerged third in the party’s super delegates conference organised on August 26 for its presidential hopefuls.

Addressing the nation from the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, the former NPP stalwart gave the following reasons for his decision to opt out of the NPP.

Disfavour created against Alan to diminish his popularity

Mr. Kyerematen said he had endured unfair treatment from the NPP for about 15 years now.

“In 2007, I joined a distinguished group of seventeen (17) Presidential aspirants to contest in the presidential primaries of NPP. In that election, under very strange circumstances, the electoral process was truncated on the day of the election, on account of accusations levelled against me, of influencing the course of the elections. This strategy was designed to create disfavour against me, in an attempt to diminish my popularity and the massive support I enjoyed amongst the grassroot activists of the Party.”

He indicated that despite the unfortunate plot against him, he threw his support behind then-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to avoid a run-off.

Hostility and brutality

Mr. Kyerematen also raised concerns about some hostility and brutality toward him and his supporters despite all the sacrifices that he had made for the party.

He said some serious post-primary attacks were unleashed against him and his supporters and that though he complained to the leadership of the party and was assured his complaints would be resolved, little to nothing was done to stop such attacks.

“Despite the sacrifice that I made to unite the Party as referred to above, there were very serious post-primary attacks on my supporters all over the country and an open show of hostility. Some of my supporters were victims of brutalities and continue to bear the scars of that treatment. I made several representations to the then leadership of the Party, drawing their attention to the rancorous and divisive behaviour of some elements in the Party.

“Unfortunately, however, all the promises made by the Party leadership were never fulfilled, and indeed the divisive and hostile attacks on my person and my supporters remained for several years thereafter, and have continued to date.”

NPP’s National Council’s disregard for the rule of law

Mr Kyerematen expressed disappointment with the National Council of the NPP’s handling of issues he raised in the aftermath of the super delegates conference of the party in August 2023.

He alleged that the super delegates’ conference was strategically and tactically skewed in favour of one particular aspirant and had expected the Council to correct such unfairness, but they sat aloof and watched on.

“In the run-up to the Super Delegates Conference, the National Council of the Party made some of the most controversial and contentious decisions in the history of the Party. They rejected a petition signed by nine out of the ten aspirants, requesting for the Super Delegates Conference to be held in one location, as well as allowing each Delegate to the Conference to nominate five persons, instead of one, in line with the provisions in the Party's Constitution.

“To make matters worse, it was absolutely clear as indicated in my Press Statement of September 6th this year that, the Super Delegates Conference was strategically and tactically skewed in favour of one particular aspirant. The level of intimidation and monetization that characterized the Conference is unprecedented in the history of internal elections of our Party.”

Hijacking of NPP by some persons

Mr. Kyerematen lamented that the New Patriotic Party has gone through an unhealthy transition in recent years and has been hijacked by some selected party leaders of which he can no longer be a part.

“I have devoted the best part of my professional career to serving the Party, and I still believe in the vision of the founding fathers of the Party. However, the NPP as it exists now has very little resemblance to the Party that I joined in 1992 and helped to nurture. The Party has been hijacked by a selected group of Party leaders and elders, government appointees, “behind the curtain power brokers” and some unscrupulous Party apparatchiks.”

Ghana’s rising unemployment figures

He also expressed worry over the alarming youth unemployment figures. He said his resignation and decision to contest the 2024 polls as an independent candidate is to help him work to contribute his quota to improving and resolving such an unfortunate menace.

“It is also worth noting that every year over 300,000 (three hundred thousand) graduates from tertiary institutions in Ghana, excluding those from secondary institutions, enter the job market with little or no hope of finding a job. Clearly, public sector employment is not an option, with an already over-bloated public service. This phenomenon of pervasive employment crisis, is gradually becoming a national security threat, as evidenced by the recent “Occupy Julorbi House” demonstrations. The initial reaction of the Police in manhandling some protestors is not the solution to the problem. What Ghana needs now is CHANGE, which will provide long-lasting solutions to the challenges confronting our country.”

-citinewsroom