Alan is the visionary leader Ghana needs – Wife

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Alan Kyerematen’s wife, Patricia Christabel Kyerematen has extolled the virtues of his husband describing him as the honest and visionary man Ghana truly needs in these critical times.

Addressing the media after Mr. Kyerematen’s resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Madam Patricia said the country is at a crossroads and needs someone like Alan to spearhead the country’s development.

“You will agree with me that the signal is clear, and it is more than possible that this will happen. Alan Kyerematen is a good man, he is an honest man, he is a man with a vision, and he is the man Ghana needs.”

Mr. Kyerematen at a special address at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel forfeited his NPP membership and disclosed his decision to contest the 2024 elections as an independent candidate.

“Under the circumstances and given the context provided, I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning with immediate effect from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 General Elections, as an Independent Presidential Candidate.”

Kyerematen also emphasized his commitment to addressing the pressing issues facing the country, including economic development, job creation, and social welfare. He stated that his decision to run as an independent candidate was driven by his belief that this approach would enable him to better serve the interests of the Ghanaian people.

Madam Patricia told the media “There is nothing impossible if God permits it” and that her husband will get to lead Ghana after the 2024 elections.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) described Mr. Kyerematen’s resignation as unfortunate and indicated there will be an address by the Party’s leadership at its headquarters on Tuesday, September 26.

-citinewsroom

