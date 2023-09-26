ModernGhana logo
ASA Savings and Loans organises free eye and medical screening for market women at Mallam Atta market

ASA Savings and Loans Ltd on Wednesday, September 20, organised a free eye and medical health screening exercise at the Mallam Atta Market in the Ayawaso Central Municipality.

The exercise saw a number of market women being screened for various illnesses including malaria and hepatitis B.

At the end of the exercise handled by staff of Medical O.P.D Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, over 151 people benefited.

Out of 151 people screened, two (2) tested positive for malaria and three (3) tested positive for Hepatitis B infection.

There were also 49.6% high blood pressure cases recorded, 26.4% high blood glucose cases recorded, and 39.7% eye condition cases recorded.

After the exercise, a Deputy Chief Nursing Officer from Korle Bu, Madam Regina Mireku commended ASA Savings and Loans for organising the free eye and medical screening.

She recommended that the Savings and Loans company should in future increase the number of test kits in subsequent exercises for the screening of more people.

The free eye and medical health screening exercise at the Mallam Atta Market was supervised by ASA Savings and Loans Area Manager Emmanuel Osae Addo.

He was joined by the ASA Savings and Loans Branch Manager of Accra Newtown, Albert Avemegah.

According to Albert Avemegah, the exercise forms part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

The market women who benefited from the exercise praised ASA Savings and Loans and pleaded for similar exercises in future.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
