Regular training sessions should become a habit - Cardiologist

Dr. Aba Folson, a Cardiologist at the International Maritime Hospital (IMaH) in Tema, has advised that physical activities such as frequent training sessions should be seen as a habit for a healthy lifestyle.

Physical exercises, she believes, should be promoted and practiced at least five times each week for 30 minutes to aid in the transfusion of blood in the heart and other organs in the blood, not just for weight loss.

Dr Mrs Folson said this at the weekly "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility! A Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office initiative aimed at promoting health-related communication and providing a platform for health information dissemination to influence personal health choices through improved health literacy.

The Ghana News Agency's Tema Regional Office developed the public health advocacy platform "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility" to investigate the components of four health communication approaches: informing, instructing, convincing, and promoting.

Dr. Mrs Folson, lecturing on the topic "Measure blood pressure accurately, control it, and leave longer," emphasized that physical activities serve to keep high blood pressure under control by helping to pump blood from the blood arteries into the heart and other organs.

"While going to the gym is a good lifestyle practice, those who cannot afford the cost should not be discouraged from exercising and should instead engage in brisk walking for at least 5 minutes daily."

"People should also use gardening, which also serves organic foods, washing, and physical activities that help keep the body fit and the cardiovascular system healthy," she said.

Dr. Mrs. Folson went on to say that living a healthy life is a choice, and she urged others to make that choice.

Despite this, she disclosed that unhealthy lifestyle habits such as eating a lot of red meat, eating a lot of salt, and eating a lot of fat, especially saturated and trans fats, can damage the blood vessels and contribute to hypertension and other chronic conditions.

She indicated that foods with low salt content and diets high in fiber, such as fruits, vegetables, wheat, oats, sorghum, beans, and many others, can help control or avoid hypertension.

"You have a choice to live a healthy life; make the right choice," she said.

According to Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Regional Manager of Ghana News Agency Tema, "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility" is part of a joint effort to build a way of disseminating health information.

He stated that available data suggests that initiatives by the media to enhance public health can assist in raising awareness of a health problem, increase the level of knowledge about health topics, and make a health topic or problem more salient, thereby sensitizing the public.

As a result, Mr. Ameyibor urged both traditional and social media managers to spend time engaging health professionals to educate the public, stating that "the education we offer today through our media platform may save a life tomorrow."

-CDA Consult || Contributor