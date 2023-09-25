ModernGhana logo
My supporters are treated with disdain in NPP – Alan Kyerematen

Former flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Alan Kyerematen has described the level of intimidation and monetization that characterized the party’s recently-held super delegates conferences as “unprecedented” in the party’s history.

Mr Kyerematen made the comments when he announced his resignation from the NPP at a press conference held on Monday, 25 September 2023.

Referring to the past, Mr Kyerematen noted that because his supporters have been treated unfairly in the past “… I gave notice of my decision to resign from the party in protest against the blatant alienation of my supporters, orchestrated by elements aligned to the leadership of the party at that time. The protest and reactions of the rank and file of the party at that time from all over the country compelled the then chairman of the party to constitute a reconciliation chairman of the party to constitute a reconciliation committee chaired by the then immediate past chairman of the party Ambassador Samuel Odoi Sykes.”

He revealed that all his submissions were upheld by the committee, and he was asked to rescind his decision to resign which he did with a firm promise to address all the contentious issues concerns in his notice of resignation.

“Unfortunately, however, all the promises made by the party leadership were never fulfilled and indeed a divisive and hostile attacks on my person and my supporters remained for several years thereafter and have continued to date,” Mr Kyerematen stated.

Mr Kyerematen stressed that party members who are associated with him are treated with “disdain and considered an outcast.”

He noted however that he has endured all this “resentment.”

The former NPP flag bearer aspirant also accused the party’s national council of making some controversial decisions, describing them as “unconstitutional.”

“In the run up to the Super delegates conference, the national council of the party made some of the most controversial and contemptuous decisions in the history of our party they rejected a decision signed by 9 out of the 10 aspirants requesting for the super delegates conference to be held in one location as well as to allow these delegates at the conference to nominate 5 persons instead of 1 in line with the provisions of our party’s constitution. In my humble and considered opinion, the decisions of our National Council were both unmeritorious and unconstitutional.

He stressed that it was absolutely clear that the conference “was strategically and tactically skewed and manoeuvred in favour of one particular aspirant. The level of intimidation and monetisation that characterised the conference is unprecedented in the history of internal elections of our party.”

Mr Kyerematen added: “The subsequent decisions made by the national council to vary the rules of procedure for the run-off arising from the super delegates conference in direct contravention of both the constitution of the party and the guidelines” which have been issued by the presidential binding selection committee will go down in history as a “travesty of justice and the demonstration of high handedness by the highest decision making body of the party.”

