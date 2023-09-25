NPP hijacked by unscrupulous party apparatchiks, selected group of party leaders – Alan

Failed flagbearer aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen, has said it is clear to him that his services and contributions to the party were not appreciated.

According to the former Trades Minister, his continuous stay in the party will create further tension and division, hence his resignation from the party.

Mr Kyerematen, announced his resignation from the NPP at a press conference held on Monday, 25 September 2023.

He noted that: “The party has been hijacked by a selected group of party leaders and elders, government appointees, ‘behind the curtain power brokers’ and some unscrupulous party apparatchiks.

“It was my fervent wish to use the vehicle of the Party to bring my God given talents, experience, and knowledge acquired both locally and internationally over a period of 46 years, to serve our dear nation, Ghana at the highest level of executive authority.”

He, however, assured the NPP of his commitment to the ideals of the founding fathers of the party.

“I wish to use this opportunity to assure the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party that I still cherish my relationship with you, and I am committed to the ideals of the founding fathers of the party. My decision to contest as an Independent Candidate will not destroy the party, but rather provide the party an opportunity to participate in a government of national unity in the future, and avoid the risk of going into opposition with no dividends, in what arguably will be a difficult general election in 2024,” Mr Kyerematen stated.

He also urged delegates of the party to still go ahead and vote for their preferred candidate in the upcoming NPP delegates conference.

“You can vote for your preferred choice of NPP Parliamentary Candidate and vote for Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen in the Presidential elections in December 2024, to become the sixth President of the fourth Republic of Ghana,” he said.

