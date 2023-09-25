Shatta Wale cancels Freedom Wave Concert over stadium clash

25.09.2023 LISTEN

Dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, better known as Shatta Wale has cancelled this year’s Freedom Wave Concert.

In early September, Shatta Wale announced that the Freedom Wave Concert would be held on December 25, 2023.

A flier posted on social media listed a number of events that would kick off on Wednesday, December 20, and culminate on December 25.

Days later, Bhim Nation president, Stonebwoy also announced his annual end-of-the-year concert on the 22nd of December at the same venue.

Shatta Wale, who was not enthused with this development took to social media to vent his frustrations. He accused the BET award-winner and his team of trying to sabotage his show with Medikal, which has been held at the Accra Sports Stadium for the past two years.

Speaking to GhanaWeekend, the manager of the ''Ayoo'' hitmaker Sammy Atuoba Baah better known as Sammy Flex confirmed the cancellation of the concert by indicating:

“As a result of this brouhaha, Shatta Wale has decided to cancel the Freedom Wave Concert altogether.”

Sammy Flex quickly stated that there are no plans to stage the concert elsewhere for now “The show has been cancelled until we receive a positive update from the National Sports Authority (NSA).”

-citinewsroom